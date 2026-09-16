Major flood control project in South Tampa comes to a vote Thursday

Tampa City Council members vote Thursday on whether to approve a major flood control project in the heart of the city. While many residents are in favor — some businesses are not.

The $93 million project would alleviate chronic flooding in several South Tampa neighborhoods. David Adams lives in one of them. During a news conference at City Hall, he said a solution has been needed for years.

"The flooding in Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines has become unbearable," he said. "We have two to three feet of water on our streets during normal heavy rainstorms, two of which happened in August. We have families with children who have nightmares about their houses flooding."

City officials say the two neighborhoods are basically bowls that flood during even moderate rainstorms.

Luis Calvo works at a pediatric neurology office in one of the affected neighborhoods. He said they're one of many doctors' offices located in the area.

"As the office manager, I've dealt with staff literally not being able to leave our office when it starts pouring, as well as patients not able to get to our office when it starts pouring," he said. "We cannot put a price on health and not going through with this project will put lives at stake, put children's lives at stake."

Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media Luis Calvo speaks at the news conference at city hall, flanked on the left by Brandon Campbell, the city of Tampa's mobility director.

But many businesses are opposed to the project, which would use the busy South Howard Avenue corridor to route floodwater to Tampa Bay. Sections of the road would have to be closed during three to four years of construction.

Brandon Campbell, the city's mobility director, said the city has studied about two dozen alternatives.

"If we could avoid South Howard, we would. South Howard provides the most direct route to the bay, and it is the most effective and efficient way to move the water out of the neighborhoods," he said.

He said the project has been in development for about 18 months, following major flooding during the 2024 hurricane season that damaged or destroyed about 300 homes in the two neighborhoods.

"The flooding is real," Campbell said. "The problem's not going away unless we act. Homes and businesses flood, streets become impassable, and patients lose access to medical providers in just a strong summer thunderstorm."

He said there is no Plan B. If city council votes against it, the project would be halted.