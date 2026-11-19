U.S. Sugar reported at the start of this week that it discharged about 440 million gallons of stormwater from an agricultural pond into the Clewiston district's stormwater system over a 10-day period earlier this month.

The City of Clewiston's website reports stormwater is not treated as it flows into local waterways, which includes Lake Okeechobee and less often the Caloosahatchee River.

The U.S. Sugar-filed Initial Notice of Public Pollution with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was dated for Monday, which was the last of 10 days it released the pollution as per a waste water permit, it said.

ALSO READ: Florida DEP: U.S. Sugar discharged about 440 million gallons of stormwater from pond into Clewiston district stormwater system

WGCU News requested comment from U.S. Sugar multiple times late Monday and again on Tuesday when it published a story on the waste water discharges on its website, on 90.1 FM, and on WGCU's Southwest Florida in Focus news program on PBS.

On Wednesday, Ryan Duffy, a U.S. Sugar spokesman, issued a statement about the releases.

"Communities and farms all over Florida experienced unprecedented threats of flooding during the month of November," Duffy said in the statement. "The recent flooding compounds the challenges South Florida farms have faced this year, ranging from historic freezes to the invasive pasture mealybug, posing significant threat to food production at a critical time in harvest season."

Florida Department of Environmental Protection / A Florida Department of Environmental Protection notice was issued Monday afternoon announcing the reportable release of440 gallons of stormwater discharge due to excess rainfall from an agricultural pond in the Clewiston area of Hendry County.

Environmental groups including VoteWater and Friends of the Everglades lamented the releases and said they will contribute to Lake Okeechobee's already significant pollution.

"The lake is polluted enough as it is," Gil Smart, director of the Stuart-based clean water nonprofit VoteWater, said. "You don't need major corporations dumping their water into the municipal system and flowing untreated into the lake. There's got to be another way."

Earthjustice reports millions of gallons of polluted water coming off sugar cane fields and cities are already pumped into Lake Okeechobee by the South Florida Water Management District. The discharge contaminates drinking water supplies and fertilizes toxic blue-green algae blooms, Earthjustice said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 5 to 10 inches of rain during the rest of the work week in the greater Lake Okeechobee region, where the ground is already saturated after rains and subsequent flooding earlier this month in places throughout Florida.

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