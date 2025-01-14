Grace Abels - PolitiFact
Meta has announced changes to its content policies, allowing users to call LGBTQ+ people "mentally ill" or "abnormal" without violating platform rules. This move has been criticized by medical experts.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both support same-sex marriage, but have diverging views when it comes to LGBTQ+ people serving in the military and youth access to gender-affirming care. Ahead of the first presidential debate, PolitiFact FL looks into their stances.
As news of a settlement over the Parental Rights in Education Act broke March 11, both sides appeared to proclaim victory. Here are four things PolitiFact Florida learned from reading the settlement.
The state of Florida is preventing transgender people from changing the "M" or "F" on an existing license. But it’s unclear how this change would affect new license applications or license-holders who have already changed their licenses to reflect their gender identities.