Florida reports 8,070 COVID-linked deaths in 2023; far less than previous years

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published December 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST

The most COVID-linked deaths this year have been reported in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach County and Broward counties, according to the latest health department data.

A reported 92,553 Florida resident deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, including 8,070 this year, according to data posted Friday on the Florida Department of Health website.

This year’s total is far lower than during the past three years.

The state had a reported 23,342 deaths in 2020; 39,861 deaths in 2021; and 21,280 deaths in 2022, according to the data.

The most COVID-linked deaths this year have been reported in Miami-Dade County, with 774; Palm Beach County, with 583; Broward County, with 546; Pinellas County, with 486; Hillsborough County, with 410; Orange County, with 319; Polk County, with 314; and Duval County, with 300.

