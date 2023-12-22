© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
AAA activates free Tow to Go service for impaired drivers in Florida

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 22, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST
AAA is rolling out its Tow to Goagain in Florida over the winter holidays.

The service will take you and your car home or to another location within a 10-mile radius through Jan. 2. The service is free to members and nonmembers.

Since the inception of the program, Tow to Go has kept more than 25,000 impaired drivers off the roads, AAA says.

If you're traveling, the service is also available in Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and parts of Colorado, North Carolina and Indiana.

For a free ride, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.


Danielle Prieur
