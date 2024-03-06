A bill creating 'rural emergency hospitals' is going to the governor

A bill that would create a new category of “rural emergency hospitals” in Florida is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House on Wednesday unanimously passed the bill (SB 644), which was approved by the Senate last week. Supporters say the bill, sponsored by Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, and Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, would help ensure health-care access in rural areas.

The measure stems from a federal law that allowed the designation of rural emergency hospitals and made them eligible for Medicare payments. The hospitals are required to be licensed by states, creating a need for the bill. Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre Republican and physician, said Wednesday that Medicare payments are “money our hospitals need to keep their doors open.”

Under the measure, facilities designated as rural emergency hospitals could provide emergency services, observation care and outpatient services that do not exceed an average length of stay of 24 hours. They would be exempted from requirements about providing inpatient care and such things as surgical care.

A Senate staff analysis said Florida has 22 rural hospitals and that rural hospitals in DeFuniak Springs, Williston and Lake City have closed since 2010. Also, it said 15 states have approved designations of rural emergency hospitals.