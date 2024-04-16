Tampa General Hospital breaks ground on tower for surgery, neuroscience and transplants

Tampa General Hospital broke ground Monday on a 12-floor medical tower for surgery, neuroscience and transplant services, a flagship effort of a $550 million master plan.

The 565,000-square-foot building, adjacent to Tampa General’s main campus on Davis Islands, will include 144 beds, 32 operating suites and an expanded intensive care unit. There will also be space for education and two floors reserved for future growth.

“Because we've grown so much over the last few years, Tampa General Hospital needs more beds in order to continue to take care of the sickest members of our community,” said Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president of the hospital's transplant institute.

The waterfront tower will be named after the Taneja family, founders of Largo-based Belcher Pharmaceuticals, who recently provided the largest-ever donation to the TGH Foundation, the hospital said.

The Taneja gift is part of an overall $120 million milestone in contributions reached by the foundation over a two-year period.

Taneja family members joined hospital officials at the ceremonial groundbreaking.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2027.

Health News Florida's Rick Mayer contributed to this report.

