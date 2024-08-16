Fate of Sarasota Memorial Hospital could be on Tuesday's primary ballot

Four races are on the ballot for the Sarasota Hospital board of directors. Normally, no one pays much attention to these races. But veteran political journalist William March says there's a lot of interest, because four candidates are running on a "medical freedom" platform.

“If they win, it could lead to significant changes in hospital policy, and possibly, some believe a move for privatization,” he said. “It's thought that a board controlled by the conservatives, by the medical freedom slate, could move toward privatization of the hospital.”

March said in 2022, three of the medical freedom candidates were elected to the board. If a majority takes over, they could alter the hospital's policies on vaccines, how it would react to epidemics such as COVID-19 and mandating the use of masks.

Since then, some board meetings have drawn large crowds, including those who expressed distrust with Sarasota Memorial and question the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

An internal independent report found Sarasota Memorial Hospital COVID-19 patients fared better than most in Florida and nationwide. Calls from critics for further investigation failed.

More recently, the board shot down a proposal in May for the hospital to officially embrace Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s guidance against mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Even the member who originally proposed the idea, Victor Rohe, agreed to table it.

It is one of the only hospital boards in Florida whose members are elected by the public. There are four seats open for election this year, including three at-large positions and one for the Central District.

Only Republican candidates will appear on Tuesday's primary ballot. Here's the candidates:

Republicans Sharon Wetzler DePeters (an incumbent) and Tamzin Rosenwasser will compete in the primary for At-Large Seat 1. The winner will face Democrat Alan Sprintz in November along with write-in candidates Ethan Garrett, Suzanne Hatatah and Jennifer Lee Zambrano.

Republicans Kevin Cooper and Stephen Guffanti will face off in the primary for At-Large Seat 2. The winner will go up against Democrat John Lutz in November, along with write-in candidate Donna Hurlock.

Republicans Pam Beitlich and Mary Flynn O'Neill, the sister of former Trump administration national security advisor Michael Flynn, will compete in the primary for At-Large Seat 3. The winner will face Democrat George Davis in November, along with write-in candidates Emilio Carlesimo and Curt Erlandson.