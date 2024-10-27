AdventHealth University offers certifications for high schoolers

Central Florida high school students can earn their certification in seven high-demand healthcare professions through AdventHealth University. The effort, in part, is aimed at helping to fill a shortage of healthcare workers in the state.

Certifications are available for medical billing specialist, medical front office administrative specialist, electronic health records specialist, medical scribe, health unit coordinator, pharmacy tech and project manager.

Lonnie Mixon, AHU’s Vice President of Marketing and Business Development said coursework is completed online in a self-paced fashion in as little as six weeks.

“By the time they turn 18 and have their diploma, they can take the certifications while in high school, and upon completion and passing the examination for medical billing or electronic health records management, pharmacy tech, they can enter those professions right out of high school,” said Mixon.

Students must pass an exam, before successfully completing their certification and pharmacy tech students must log 160 clinical hours.

Mixon said once that’s done, these certifications can be life-changing for high school students, their families and communities, especially in underserved areas.

“College isn't the best fit for everyone, and there are other pathways, like the certification pathways, that allow them to gain the skills necessary to enter the profession and to be successful at it. And of course, most of these entry level healthcare positions are well paying,” said Mixon.

There is a dire shortage of healthcare professionals in Florida.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, the Florida Nurse Workforce Projections predicts a shortage of 59,100 nurses and 18,000 physicians in the next decade.

The Florida Department of Education last week, announced money for Central Florida schools to improve workforce training programs including in healthcare.

To apply for AdventHealth University’s certification programs, click here.

Read the full report on shortages in allied health in Florida:

