South Florida lawmaker files bill to protect medical marijuana users in government jobs

A House Democrat on Friday proposed a bill that seeks to protect government employees and job applicants who legally use medical marijuana.

Rep. Mitch Rosenwald, D-Oakland Park, filed the proposal (HB 83) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 4. Under the measure, government agencies could not take steps such as refusing to hire people or firing or demoting people for using medical marijuana.

The bill would allow government agencies to take action against employees whose job performance is impaired by use of medical marijuana. Also, it would allow law-enforcement agencies to approve policies preventing employees from using marijuana.

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allows the use of medical marijuana in the state.

READ MORE: Could Amendment 3's failure boost medical marijuana in Florida?

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media