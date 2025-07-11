Pregnant women can now apply for temporary handicap parking permits in Florida

Under a new state law that went into effect July 1, pregnant women in Florida are now eligible for temporary handicap parking permits.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will issue temporary placards to expectant mothers that will be valid up to one year.



The parking permits are available at local tax collectors' offices and license plate agencies.

Applicants must provide a signed form from a doctor and a $15 fee.

