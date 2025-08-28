© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Kids are more likely to get sick going back to school, UF epidemiologist explains

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published August 28, 2025 at 12:31 AM EDT
young boy with blond hair sneezes into a tissue
adobe.stock.com

Schools, with their crowded classrooms and communal spaces, provide the perfect environment for illness to spread, especially as children return after summer breaks with lower immunity levels.

As students head back to school, experts warn that the likelihood of children getting sick increases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies three key conditions for a disease to spread: a host, a pathogen, and the right environment. Schools, with their crowded classrooms and communal spaces, provide the perfect environment for illness to spread, especially as children return after summer breaks with lower immunity levels.

Jerne Shapiro, an epidemiology professor at the University of Florida, explains that the combination of close contact, new germs and lowered immunity creates an ideal setting for diseases to circulate.

To help prevent illness, Shapiro advises parents to teach children good hygiene, ensure they get enough sleep, and stay current on vaccinations. She also encourages schools to promote the importance of staying home when students are sick.

Copyright 2025 WUFT 89.1

Tags
Health News Florida Health News FloridaChildren's Health
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu Shanes is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for the summer of 2024.
See stories by Aileyahu Shanes
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now