Emergency medicine then and now: From Civil War battlefields to everyday frontlines

Gettysburg was the bloodiest battle of the Civil War, with over 50,000 casualties during the three-day conflict in July 1863. Field surgeons were overwhelmed with patients and armed with little more than courage and primitive surgical tools.

On "What's Health," historian Barbara Franco unearths tales of battlefield innovation, sacrifice and resilience that helped shape modern medicine.

Franco is founding director emerita of the Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and author of "Gettysburg Surgeons: Facing a Common Enemy in the Civil War's Deadliest Battle."

She talks with program host Dr. Joe Sirven about what life was like for Civil War surgeons, the split-second decisions they faced and how their work resonates in modern trauma care.

U.S. Library of Congress Camp Letterman, a tented general hospital erected near the Gettysburg battlefield, treated over 14,000 wounded Union soldiers and 6,800 Confederate soldiers after the July 1863 battle.

Afterward, a mother and her son turn a challenging diagnosis into a movement to empower and educate others.

What began as hives from mashed bananas escalated into life-threatening reactions to more than 15 common foods, including peanuts, milk, wheat and eggs.

Colin and Christine Hood share their journey of constant vigilance and creative problem-solving. They offer practical insights for parents and schools working to keep kids with life-threatening allergies safe.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. Sirven is a Jacksonville neurologist.

Listen button

