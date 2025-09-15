What do federal funding cuts mean for multiple sclerosis researchers?

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we look at how government funding cuts and climate change are affecting people with multiple sclerosis and health care experts working on a cure.

From the personal struggles of patients to the fight for research breakthroughs, guest Bruce Bebo, executive vice president of research with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, discusses what it will take to overcome these current obstacles.

Later in the program, Dr. Ellie Phillips, a preventative dentist, encourages patients to brush up on dental science and rethink how they care for their teeth.

Despite routine brushing, flossing and dental exams, some people are still plagued with cavities and other oral ailments.

Phillips, author of "Kiss Your Dentist Goodbye," said she believes the key to oral health involves rebalancing the mouth. She provides tips on how to protect teeth without undergoing invasive dental procedures.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.



