Invisible battles: The fights we don’t see until it’s too late

High blood pressure, often referred to as the "silent killer," is one of the most common yet ignored threats to health, affecting nearly 50% of adults in the U.S.

Lacking symptoms, it can escalate into a hypertensive crisis triggering stroke, heart attack and kidney damage.

Dr. Daniel Jones, leading expert and chair of the latest American Heart Association guidelines, breaks down what the numbers mean, why so many people remain undiagnosed and how small changes in lifestyle can save lives.

Jones is a past volunteer president of the American Heart Association and dean and professor emeritus of the University of Mississippi School of Medicine.

Then, a decade after the Ice Bucket Challenge dominated the internet, the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis stages a comeback.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain.

After losing her husband to ALS, our next guest, Indu Navar, founded EverythingALS, a nonprofit employing open-source AI and patient-powered data to transform how researchers understand and track the disease with the ultimate goal of finding a cure.

Navar is a Silicon Valley tech expert.

