Simple lifestyle changes can help ward off dementia, new research shows

Florida ranks second in the country for the number of people living with Alzheimer's disease. New research published this summer shows that simple lifestyle changes can delay the onset of symptoms.

The first large-scale clinical trial on Alzheimer's in the United States shows that behavior can have an important impact on brain health. Physical activity, eating whole-food based meals and staying socially engaged can help delay the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, especially in people who are at a genetic risk for it. Research further shows that structured support with accountability is more helpful than a self-guided program.

"This really shows that taking these lifestyle interventions can make a difference in your cognitive health and can reduce your risk of cognitive decline, which could ultimately reduce your risk of developing dementia," said Jennifer Braisted, director of government affairs for the Alzheimer's Association in Florida.

Cynthia Perthuis of Naples watched her father struggle with Alzheimer's and eventually die from it. She learned she carries the gene that increases her risk for the disease. So she began to do everything she could to stave it off. She even began to work to help other families manage the disease. She says the advice is very simple.

/ Cynthia Perthuis of Naples practices healthy lifestyle choices and teaches others to do so as well.

"You can put all that into just four little things: eat well, get exercise, make some friends and keep getting educated. It's good for your brain, which means it's good for your body. And vice versa," said Perthuis.

S he follows this protocol herself, playing pickleball every day, which is active and social. She eats lots of fruits and vegetables, and reads to keep learning.

"You can't really stop Alzheimer's right now," said Perthuis. "There's not a cure for it, but are there things we can do ahead of time to not see that horrible disease. It's a horrible disease. And so you enjoy a drink? Just don't have it all the time. You enjoy having fried chicken? Just don't have it all the time. Just be in moderation."

The recommendations are not complicated. And according to the new research, it can pay off in big dividends for your brain.



