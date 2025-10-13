© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Biden is receiving radiation and hormone therapy to treat his prostate cancer

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:57 PM EDT
Former President Joe Biden speaks during the National Bar Association's 100th Annual Awards Gala in Chicago, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
In May, Joe Biden's postpresidential office announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had spread to his bones.

Former President Joe Biden's treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer has entered a new phase.

Former President Joe Biden is receiving radiation and hormone therapy as part of a new phase of treating the aggressive form of prostate cancer he was diagnosed with after leaving office, a spokesperson said Saturday.

“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” said Biden aide Kelly Scully.

The 82-year-old Democrat left office in January after he had dropped his bid for reelection six months earlier following a disastrous debate against Republican Donald Trump amid concerns about Biden's age, health and mental fitness. Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, who was Biden's vice president.

In May, Biden's postpresidential office announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had spread to his bone. The discovery came after he reported urinary symptoms.

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what is known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.

Last month, Biden had surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead.
