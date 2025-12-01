Nemours approved to join legal fight over new Florida transplant rule

An administrative law judge has approved a request by Nemours Children’s Hospital to intervene in a battle over a proposed state rule about approving organ transplant programs.

Nemours has sought to support the proposed rule, which was issued in August by the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

An initial attempt to intervene was denied because a judge ruled that Nemours had not established legal standing. But Nemours filed a revised request, which was approved Thursday by Administrative Law Judge Andrew King.

In the revised request, Nemours attorneys wrote that the children’s hospital “is substantially affected by the proposed rule because it is regulated by the proposed rule and intends to file an application to become an organ transplant provider. The outcome of this proceeding will substantially affect Nemours’ ability to obtain approval to establish an organ transplant program.”

Tampa General Hospital, UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami filed challenges in September to the proposed rule, alleging it does not include adequate safeguards for quality of care.

Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County and AdventHealth Orlando also have intervened to support the proposed rule.