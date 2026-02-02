© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
January's top health headlines: vax rollbacks, inverted pyramid, DIY HPV tests

Neurologist Dr. Amy Hessler, family physician Dr. Tina Ardon and Nemours Children's Health infectious disease expert Chad Neilsen discuss the month's biggest health topics.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts discusses the biggest health headlines of the past month.

Guests:

  • Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children's Health in Florida.
  • Dr. Tina Ardon, practicing family physician at Mayo Clinic in Florida.
  • Dr. Amy Hessler, neurologist at Universal Neurological Care.

The topics they'll review:

  • The federal government scaled back children's vaccines requirements from 17 diseases to 11. 
  • President Donald Trump says he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin a day. Experts weigh in on current recommendations for aspirin use. 
  • Newly released dietary guidelines receive praise and criticism.
  • Doctors warn that changes to teen meningitis vaccination requirements could be deadly.
  • A new study suggests autism is not a single spectrum but a collection of biological subtypes. 
  • A self-administered HPV test could replace an annual Pap smear for many women.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

