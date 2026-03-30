Tallahassee Memorial drops eviction lawsuit after patient finally leaves hospital

A patient who stayed in a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital room for five months after discharge has finally left, leading the hospital to drop its eviction lawsuit.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare filed the lawsuit in March requesting an injunction to force the woman to leave Room 373 and authorizing the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to assist if necessary. She was officially discharged from the hospital in early October.

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A hearing had been scheduled for Monday, but it was canceled after the hospital filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice.

The case is no longer active because the patient “is no longer at TMH,” hospital spokesperson Sarah Cannon said Monday.

The hospital's lawsuit said resources were being diverted from helping other patients because of the woman's continued occupation of the room.

According to the lawsuit, the woman was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment and a formal discharge order was issued Oct. 6 because she no longer needed acute care services.

The hospital repeatedly tried to coordinate her departure with family members, including by offering transportation.