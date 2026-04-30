© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida legislative panel approves $10 billion in federal grants for Medicaid program

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
A stethoscope lying on top of stacks of 100 dollar bills.
Moussa81
/
iStockphoto

One grant for nearly $8 billion is for the directed payment program for hospitals providing care to Medicaid patients.

The Legislative Budget Commission on Tuesday approved two requests from the Agency for Health Care Administration to give it budget authority to spend more than $10 billion in federal grants for its Medicaid program.

One grant for nearly $8 billion is for the directed payment program (DPP) for hospitals providing care to Medicaid patients. The payments are made directly to eligible hospitals to cover the difference between their cost of providing care and the payments they receive.

ALSO READ: Florida's rural hospitals can begin applying for $209 million in federal grants

Last week AHCA received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the DPP funds. AHCA, though, must submit attestations from eligible hospitals testifying that they do not have any “hold harmless” agreements with providers, where each party agrees not to hold the other liable for damages or costs.

The panel also approved $2.17 billion in new budget authority for federal grants for the Low Income Pool, a pot of Medicaid money given to hospitals for the uncompensated care they provide to low-income patients who can’t pay for their care.
Tags
Health News Florida AHCAFlorida Agency for Health Care Administration.MedicaidFlorida Legislature
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now