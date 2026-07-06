E. coli outbreak linked to frozen organic blueberries sold at Publix triggers recall

Federal authorities are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries sold at Publix markets.

Twelve people in two states have been infected with four hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

On Friday, Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., of San Carlos, Chile, recalled frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries, sold in 10-ounce packages with a printed lot code of 60401 and "best by date" of Feb. 9, 2028. The recalled product was shipped to Publix stores in Florida, Alabama, , Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Consumers should check their freezers for the recalled product and not consume it. The product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

On July 1, the Florida Department of Health notified the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about an ongoing investigation into a cluster of E. coli illnesses. Based on interviews with sick people, the GreenWise berries were identified as the leading food item of interest.

Florida shared findings with Publix and, in response, Publix immediately conducted an internal stop sale of the product.

Based on epidemiological information collected by CDC and Florida health department, 12 people the E. coli strain have been reported from two states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11 to June 5. Seven of nine (78%) cases interviewed reported eating frozen blueberries., with five specifying the GreenWise frozen product. There have been no related deaths but there were four hospitalizations.

Symptoms begin anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.

The severity or presence of certain symptoms may depend on the type of pathogenic E. coli causing the infection. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea and lead to life-threatening conditions, such as a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems.

The Food and Drug Administration and state partners are actively working to determine the source of contamination. Additional products may be added to the advisory as the investigation continues.