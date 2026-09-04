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Measles cases tick up to 96 in Collier County; Florida caseload now at 144

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
The child's cheek shows the characteristic rash associated with measles.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The child's cheek shows the characteristic rash associated with measles.

More new cases of measles have been recorded in Collier County, the Florida Department of Health data recording site shows.

After several weeks of no new cases, Collier County recorded three new cases since Aug. 15, two since Aug. 22. The new cases brings the state's total measles cases to 144.

Other counties' caseloads have remained unchanged for weeks.

Although school vaccination requirements remain in place, public school kindergartners in Collier County have a vaccination rate of around 89%, which is below the rate of 95% needed to provide herd immunity against the highly contagious disease.

The American Academy of Pediatrics maintains that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination is safe and effective. The MMR vaccine is available at no cost to Collier County residents, at locations in Naples and Immokalee.


Copyright 2026 WGCU
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Health News Florida MeaslesCollier CountyFlorida Department of HealthVaccines
WGCU Staff
WGCU Staff
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