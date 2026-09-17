After selling 2,900 fake nursing school diplomas, she gets a 7-year prison sentence

The former owner of a Broward County nursing school who helped run a scheme that sold thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas has been sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison.

Carleen Noreus, 52, of Plantation, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to money laundering, according to federal prosecutors.

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Her sentence, decided Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal in Fort Lauderdale, will be followed by two years of supervised release.

According to prosecutors, Noreus was the owner and operator of two South Florida nursing schools that sold fake diplomas and transcripts to people who had not completed the required coursework and clinical training.

She was responsible for 2,956 fraudulent nursing diplomas. Of the people who obtained credentials through her schools, 2,274 passed nursing board examinations and went on to obtain nursing licenses, allowing them to work as nurses.

The schools – Carleen Home Health School in Plantation and Carleen Home Health School II in West Palm Beach – were subsequently shut down by state authorities.

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Noreus’ arrest was announced in September 2015 after the second phase of a federal investigation known as Operation Nightingale. According to prosecutors, she is the 50th and nearly last defendant to be sentenced in the probe, which has resulted in dozens of convictions of people who sold fake diplomas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Southern District of Florida had sought a sentence of 15 to 20 years. Noreus' attorney had asked for five years.

Noreus also faces a forfeiture hearing in October. The government is seeking roughly $10 million, while Noreus has put the amount at about $3.5 million and has offered to turn over $4 million, according to court filings. The final amount has not been determined.

