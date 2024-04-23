John Pacenti - Key Biscayne Independent
The USDA has cited the park in the past six months for numerous violations, including allowing animals to languish ill or injured. The park's owners are trying to challenge the eviction in court.
Ben Kirtman, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School, was joined by three other scientists for UM's school’s Climate Cafe Series hosted by WLRN.
Florida state officials agreed to replace thousands of yards of sand on Key Biscayne after a storm washed part of the beach out to sea earlier this month.
Former Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez — whose July suicide attempt upended Mayor’s Daniella Levine Cava’s public safety administration — will return to Miami-Dade County government as an advisor, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava revealed.
University of Miami scientists are using $3 million in federal grant funding to better predict mammoth hurricanes, raging wildfires and increased coastal flooding by using use artificial intelligence.
Barrier islands like Key Biscayne — vulnerable to sea level rise and tropical storms — are in the eye of the property insurance crisis, with owners seeing huge premium hikes and policy cancelations.