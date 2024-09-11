© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

A look at the recreational marijuana amendment, and will deepfakes impact the presidential race?

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM EDT
This week, we draw from the "Our Changing State" podcast to prepare you for the November elections.

For the past few months, "Florida Matters" host Matthew Peddie has been talking about important voting issues on the "Our Changing State" podcast. Every week, he's breaking down a topic in a way that any Florida voter can get a clear idea of the issue they are facing.

On this week's episode, we look at a key vote in the November election, and how to spot deepfakes.

You may decide the fate of recreational marijuana in the state.

Supporters of a constitutional amendment say there’s good reason to vote “yes,” like the potential tax boom. But opponents say it would have a negative effect on public health.

WUSF reporter Sky Lebron talks about complaints that the amendment language is vague and misleading.

Also, with AI becoming more and more available online, and easier to use, the lines between real and fake are getting harder to discern.

But could they potentially influence the 2024 presidential election?

Alex Mahadevan, the director of MediaWise, Poynter Institute’s digital media literacy project, discusses how to spot deepfakes and cheapfakes.

The "Our Changing State" episodes drop every Wednesday where you get audio podcasts, and there's a video version on YouTube.

Florida Matters Recreational MarijuanaMarijuanaAmendment 3Artificial Intelligence2024 Elections
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
