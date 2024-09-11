A look at the recreational marijuana amendment, and will deepfakes impact the presidential race?

For the past few months, "Florida Matters" host Matthew Peddie has been talking about important voting issues on the "Our Changing State" podcast. Every week, he's breaking down a topic in a way that any Florida voter can get a clear idea of the issue they are facing.

On this week's episode, we look at a key vote in the November election, and how to spot deepfakes.

You may decide the fate of recreational marijuana in the state.

Supporters of a constitutional amendment say there’s good reason to vote “yes,” like the potential tax boom. But opponents say it would have a negative effect on public health.

WUSF reporter Sky Lebron talks about complaints that the amendment language is vague and misleading.

Also, with AI becoming more and more available online, and easier to use, the lines between real and fake are getting harder to discern.

But could they potentially influence the 2024 presidential election?

Alex Mahadevan, the director of MediaWise, Poynter Institute’s digital media literacy project, discusses how to spot deepfakes and cheapfakes.

