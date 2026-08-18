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Florida Matters Live & Local

Class acts: Rethinking school success for teens under stress, and a head start in hospitality

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published August 18, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT
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Daniel Evans is an educator and author of “Remarkable Learning. A Guidebook for Building Creative and Confident Kids." He was a guest on "Florida Matters Live & Local" on Aug. 18, 2026.

Teens have a lot on their plates these days: studying for tests, navigating social media, after-school jobs, juggling schoolwork with sports practices.

With all this pressure, how can they balance grades and self-confidence? Award-winning teacher Daniel J. Evans has written a book packed with tips.

And class is not dismissed yet. Later in the show, a local high school has launched a magnet curriculum focused on the hospitality industry.

Grades aren’t everything

(0:00) The new school year can bring stress to succeed academically. We talk with an educator about helping kids build confidence without losing sight of learning. After all, grades are one measure of success, but they aren’t the only one.

GUEST:

  • Daniel J. Evans, former educator and author of “Remarkable Learning. A Guidebook for Building Creative and Confident Kids”

Training tomorrow's tourism workers

(24:03) Tampa’s tourism industry is getting a new pipeline of future workers. Jefferson High School has launched a hospitality magnet with Visit Tampa Bay. The program brings together classroom learning, industry connections and hands-on opportunities.

GUESTS:

  • Jennifer Canady, Jefferson High School principal
  • Maggie Webber, Visit Tampa Bay director of partnerships and community engagement
  • Laraina Fernandez, Jefferson High School senior

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local EducationStudentsTeensStressJefferson High SchoolFlorida Tourism
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters