Class acts: Rethinking school success for teens under stress, and a head start in hospitality

Teens have a lot on their plates these days: studying for tests, navigating social media, after-school jobs, juggling schoolwork with sports practices.

With all this pressure, how can they balance grades and self-confidence? Award-winning teacher Daniel J. Evans has written a book packed with tips.

And class is not dismissed yet. Later in the show, a local high school has launched a magnet curriculum focused on the hospitality industry.

Grades aren’t everything

(0:00) The new school year can bring stress to succeed academically. We talk with an educator about helping kids build confidence without losing sight of learning. After all, grades are one measure of success, but they aren’t the only one.

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Daniel J. Evans, former educator and author of “Remarkable Learning. A Guidebook for Building Creative and Confident Kids”

Training tomorrow's tourism workers

(24:03) Tampa’s tourism industry is getting a new pipeline of future workers. Jefferson High School has launched a hospitality magnet with Visit Tampa Bay. The program brings together classroom learning, industry connections and hands-on opportunities.

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