Florida’s shadowy immigration database, and remembering the Buffalo Soldiers

State and local police have been collecting information about people they suspect of being in the country without legal documentation – and filing it in a database.

President Trump wants to change the childhood immunization schedule. Florida pediatricians aren’t happy with his executive order.

We also learn about a Tampa connection to the Buffalo Soldiers, the first all-Black regular U.S. Army regiments established by Congress in 1866.

In between, we take a dip in Florida’s waterways with WUSF’s environmental reporters.

An indiscriminate dragnet

(0:00) Florida law enforcement agencies have been building a statewide database of immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally. Thousands of names were entered into the system, including landscapers, grandmothers and children. Two reporters who investigated discuss how the database works and related concerns.

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Alice Herman, reporter with Suncoast Searchlight

Michael Barfield, reporter with Florida Trident

Shots in the dark?

(21:09) The federal and state governments are proposing major changes to the vaccination schedules for children attending public and private schools. Florida pediatricians aren’t happy. The leader of their association tells us why.

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Dr. Rana Alissa, president the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics



Tampa's forgotten soldiers

(36:10) More than a century ago, the0 Buffalo Soldiers passed through Tampa on their way to fight in Cuba. A new monument at Veterans Memorial Park will honor the legacy of those all-Black Army units. He’s a look at their history, the Tampa connection and why their story still matters.

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