© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Florida’s shadowy immigration database, and remembering the Buffalo Soldiers

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:44 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
nighttime police traffic stop in with police car with lights on
stock.adobe.com

State and local police have been collecting information about people they suspect of being in the country without legal documentation – and filing it in a database.

State and local police have been collecting information about people they suspect of being in the country without legal documentation – and filing it in a database.

President Trump wants to change the childhood immunization schedule. Florida pediatricians aren’t happy with his executive order.

We also learn about a Tampa connection to the Buffalo Soldiers, the first all-Black regular U.S. Army regiments established by Congress in 1866.

In between, we take a dip in Florida’s waterways with WUSF’s environmental reporters.

An indiscriminate dragnet

(0:00) Florida law enforcement agencies have been building a statewide database of immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally. Thousands of names were entered into the system, including landscapers, grandmothers and children. Two reporters who investigated discuss how the database works and related concerns.

GUESTS:

  • Alice Herman, reporter with Suncoast Searchlight
  • Michael Barfield, reporter with Florida Trident

Shots in the dark?

(21:09) The federal and state governments are proposing major changes to the vaccination schedules for children attending public and private schools. Florida pediatricians aren’t happy. The leader of their association tells us why.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Rana Alissa, president the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Tampa's forgotten soldiers

(36:10) More than a century ago, the0 Buffalo Soldiers passed through Tampa on their way to fight in Cuba. A new monument at Veterans Memorial Park will honor the legacy of those all-Black Army units. He’s a look at their history, the Tampa connection and why their story still matters.

GUESTS:

  • Fred Hearns, Tampa Bay History Center
  • Donald “D-Roc” Williams, president of the Tampa chapter of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club
  • David “Duba-D” Austin, secretary of the Tampa chapter of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local ImmigrationLaw EnforcementsoldiersBlack HistoryAfrican-AmericanSpanish American WarVaccines
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters