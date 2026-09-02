Why cats are crowding shelters, and when environmental worry overwhelms

Animal shelters in Tampa Bay have too many pets and not enough space. What’s leading to the overcapacity — especially for cats? And what can be done to reduce the number of stray and abandoned animals?

Also, eco anxiety is a “chronic fear of environmental doom.” And it can be bad for your health — and the environment. Do you have it?

We also revisit a report from WUSF's Jessica Meszaros about how climate change is taught in Florida schools.

Shelter numbers remain high

(0:00) Hillsborough County’s animal shelters are no longer at the staggering levels they reached this summer, but cats and dogs are still crowding facilities. A Tampa Bay animal rescue leader talks about why the problem persists, how quickly stray cat colonies can grow and what you should do if you find kittens.

GUEST:



Amy Crosby, St. Francis Society Animal Rescue president

Florida challenges climate change in textbooks

(13:22) High school students in the state are reading watered-down versions of some of their science textbooks — at least when it comes to climate change. The Orlando Sentinel first broke the news in 2024 when authors reported pushback from the state on global warming facts. Now, an investigation by WUSF and the Hechinger Report uncovers emails showing the state's exact demands for changes or removals. We revisit an investigation from WUSF's Jessica Meszaros about how the state is quietly updating its science standards.

Do you have ‘eco-anxiety’?

(20:57) Climate change, rising seas and environmental degradation can affect more than our physical surroundings. A new study finds roughly 1 in 6 Tampa Bay residents experience moderate to severe “eco-anxiety.” One of the researchers discusses what’s driving those feelings, where they’re most pronounced and whether anxiety can actually motivate action.

GUEST:



Blake Alexander Simmons, Tampa Bay Estuary Program researcher

Little Free Libraries to soap hockey

(35:33) This is a roundup of our recent features. First, pop over across Tampa Bay neighborhoods to meet the stewards of Little Free Libraries in the area. Then, hear how Green Light Cinema in St. Petersburg is emerging as a cultural hub. Finally, how Big Boy Soap Hockey League is attracting some national buzz.