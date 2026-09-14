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Florida Matters Live & Local

A collective sign from teachers unions, homes built with 3D printing, winning by the sword

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published September 14, 2026 at 12:33 PM EDT
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3 side by side images: left: a teacher is out of focus in the background of a classroom; a 3d printer build pieces of a house; a young african american girl in a fencing suit and medal around her neck as she proudly holds a sword
stock.adobe.com; courtest of James Jubilee

As our staff focuses on WUSF’s annual fall pledge drive this week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is presenting some of our favorite interviews from the past few months. Interested in donating? Click here. And thank you for listening.

A very hard bargain

(0:00) A new Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis makes it harder for public sector unions to form and maintain membership. The changes affect teachers, nurses and local government unions, though police and fire unions are exempt. Supporters say the change targets “zombie unions” and partisan instruction. Teacher union leaders argue the law is all about politics, intended to weaken organizing efforts and public schools. (Originally aired May 13.)

GUESTS:

  • Andrew Spar, Florida Education Association president
  • Lee Bryant, Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association president

Printing Tampa's homes

(12:47) Tampa's first 3D-printed house is taking shape in East Tampa. Could faster construction and new technology help tackle housing challenges? We explore how the project works, why local leaders see promise for the future and what it could mean for neighborhoods. (Originally aired July 30.)

GUESTS:

  • Will Crawford, Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa acquisitions and special project manager
  • Ernest Coney, Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa CEO

Epee respect

(24:03) Tampa’s Beata Jubilee was 7 when she picked up her first epee. Now 10, she’s the nation's top-ranked fencer in her age group. She joins us with her father and coach to discuss strategy, discipline and the work behind achieving that title. She also shows off some of her equipment. (Originally aired July 29.)

GUESTS:

  • Beata Jubilee, fencing champion
  • James Jubilee, Beata’s father
  • Enrique Claro, Tampa Fencing Academy head coach
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Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalTeachersTeachers UnionFlorida Education Association3D PrintingconstructionYouth Sports
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters