A collective sign from teachers unions, homes built with 3D printing, winning by the sword

As our staff focuses on WUSF’s annual fall pledge drive this week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is presenting some of our favorite interviews from the past few months. Interested in donating? Click here. And thank you for listening.

A very hard bargain

(0:00) A new Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis makes it harder for public sector unions to form and maintain membership. The changes affect teachers, nurses and local government unions, though police and fire unions are exempt. Supporters say the change targets “zombie unions” and partisan instruction. Teacher union leaders argue the law is all about politics, intended to weaken organizing efforts and public schools. (Originally aired May 13.)

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Andrew Spar, Florida Education Association president

Lee Bryant, Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association president

Printing Tampa's homes

(12:47) Tampa's first 3D-printed house is taking shape in East Tampa. Could faster construction and new technology help tackle housing challenges? We explore how the project works, why local leaders see promise for the future and what it could mean for neighborhoods. (Originally aired July 30.)

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Will Crawford, Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa acquisitions and special project manager

Ernest Coney, Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa CEO

Epee respect

(24:03) Tampa’s Beata Jubilee was 7 when she picked up her first epee. Now 10, she’s the nation's top-ranked fencer in her age group. She joins us with her father and coach to discuss strategy, discipline and the work behind achieving that title. She also shows off some of her equipment. (Originally aired July 29.)

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