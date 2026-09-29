Kathy Castor converses on costs of housing, and how student-athletes can play it safe

There can be a lot of pressure on high school and college athletes. How do they focus on sports and academics while maintaining physical and mental health?

Also, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor joins the show to talk about housing costs and mortgage rates.

Then, do short-term rentals need more regulations? And a local time capsule provides a glimpse of Tampa from 60 years ago.

Risks for student-athletes

(0:00) Sports can be an important part of growing into an adult, but injuries and other health concerns can follow participants long after the games end. We’ll discuss the physical and mental hazards facing prep and college athletes, including brain injuries such as CTE, and what schools, coaches and parents can do to protect them.

GUEST:



Jason Kostrna, Florida International University assistant professor of sport and exercise psychology

Kathy Castor and housing affordability

(11:50) The cost of housing is a major concern for Tampa Bay and the nation. The longtime congresswoman joins the show to discuss efforts to encourage more building, mortgage rates topping 7%, and other costs facing families. We also discuss her reelection bid against Republican Mike Beltran after redistricting reshaped her district.

GUEST:



U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa

Who should regulate vacation rentals?

(20:45) Short-term rentals can bring tourism dollars, but they also can create problems for neighbors. Hillsborough County’s new rules aim to address complaints about noise, trash and parking. We hear from someone who helped develop the ordinance and a rental manager who questions whether the regulations go too far.

GUESTS:



Mark Kiddo, Hillsborough County resident

Hannah Schultze, Schultze Property Solutions

Saving time in a capsule

(35:44) A time capsule sat hidden for more than six decades before being discovered during preparations for the Boys & Girls Clubs’ centennial. Inside were photographs, letters and other pieces of the club’s past. We’ll hear about the discovery, what it reveals and how the artifacts will be shared.

GUESTS:

