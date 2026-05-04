Monday, May 4, 2026: Studying marine science out in the Gulf and Star Wars Day in Tampa Bay
May the Fourth be with you! Shout-out Jackson Harpe for this Star Wars Day music intro. Today you'll hear about how marine science students conduct research in the Gulf, plus how that could be impacted with a fire that broke out at the USF St. Petersburg Marine Science Laboratory over the weekend. And you'll hear about some Star Wars events you can head to tonight to feel one with the force. But first, the news.