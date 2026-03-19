How a cigar workers' strike led to the creation of devil crab, with historian Rodney Kite-Powell

New York has pizza. Chicago has hotdogs. And Tampa has devil crab.

Like so many aspects of life in the 813, our city’s iconic street food has ties to the cigar industry. Whether you grew up eating devil crab or you have no idea what we’re even talking about, you’ll develop a new appreciation for devil crab after today’s conversation.

Our guest is historian and friend of the pod Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center. Of course you’ll learn all about the history of devil crab and how it’s made. In addition, Rodney shares his own passion for devil crab—an affinity that only a born-and-bred Tampanain could feel—and reveals his favorite local spots to find it.

Do you say “devil” crab or “deviled” crab? Let us know on Facebook or Instagram .

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Thank you to our sponsors: Adalay Interiors