Aerial view of Florida legislators in the Capitol
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida House passes a measure to provide more security for Jewish schools

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis said his proposal will reinforce a commitment against doing business with state sponsors of terrorism. While a detailed proposal was not issued, it could affect such things as the financial, construction, manufacturing and mining sectors, according to information released by his office.
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to tout the measures as he campaigns for president.

The bill provides $45 million in grants to secure Jewish schools and institutions and other places that could be vulnerable to hate crimes. The Senate will take up the measure on Wednesday.

The Florida House passed measures during a special session Tuesday to help secure Jewish institutions and other places that could be targets of hate crimes, express support for Israel and further sanction companies that do business in Iran.

The House passed a bill to provide $45 million in grants to secure Jewish schools and institutions, as well as other places that could be vulnerable to hate crimes.

The House also voted to strengthen sanctions already in place against businesses that do business with Iranian companies, as well as measures to provide hurricane recovery money and boost money for developmentally disabled students.

The Senate will take up the bills on Wednesday.

The Legislature held the special session two months before its annual 60-day session as DeSantis campaigns in Iowa touting his support for Israel.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said after the chamber adjourned that there’s really little more Florida can do to sanction Iran that the federal government isn’t already doing.

“But it got to be a feel-good moment on the floor for a priority (DeSantis) wanted, and so now DeSantis gets to stand on the debate stage tomorrow and say that the Legislature was tough on Iran,” she said. “It is ultimately all about DeSantis. Pretty much all of this could have waited until January.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to tout the measures as he campaigns for president. And though the bills were mostly symbolic, there was one lone attempt seeking lawmaker support for calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. That was angrily shot down by Democrats and Republicans alike.

“The fight is not just over there, but the fight is right here at home,” Rep. Randy Fine, the only Jewish Republican in the House, said as he introduced a resolution condemning Hamas and supporting Israel. “Every person that walks through a college campus or marches through the street saying, ‘Kill the Jews,’ is an extension of what we’re seeing over there.”

The resolution passed on a 103-3 vote.
