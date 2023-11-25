The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.
Waiting for America: A look at Biden's humanitarian parole program, one year later
On the Florida Roundup, we look at the impact of President Biden's humanitarian parole for migrants, one year later. Throughout the hour, we explored the WLRN News’ series “Waiting for America” with some of the reporters who contributed to it.
Waiting for America
A year ago the Biden Administration launched a new effort that hoped to alleviate the crisis on the southern border. It promised an alternative to the dangerous journeys many migrants make, including those who come to Florida.
The idea is to have migrants sign up for humanitarian parole and get a sponsor in the U.S. before coming. What is the state of the program for those it is supposed to help one year later?
That’s the focus of “Waiting for America,” a new series from WLRN News. We bring you those stories and speak to some the reporters who contributed to the series.
Guests:
- Tim Padgett, Americas Editor for WLRN
- Wilkine Brutus, Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN.
- Kate Payne, education reporter for WLRN.
