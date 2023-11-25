© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Waiting for America: A look at Biden's humanitarian parole program, one year later

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published November 25, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST
Buses carrying Cuban migrants leave from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Key West, Fla. The Coast Guard has returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught at sea to the island. A Coast Guard news release said the migrants were all intercepted off Florida's coast in separate incidents earlier this month. They were repatriated by two Coast Guard cutters on Thursday, Jan. 12.

On the Florida Roundup, we look at the impact of President Biden's humanitarian parole for migrants, one year later. Throughout the hour, we explored the WLRN News’ series “Waiting for America” with some of the reporters who contributed to it.

Waiting for America 

A year ago the Biden Administration launched a new effort that hoped to alleviate the crisis on the southern border. It promised an alternative to the dangerous journeys many migrants make, including those who come to Florida.

The idea is to have migrants sign up for humanitarian parole and get a sponsor in the U.S. before coming. What is the state of the program for those it is supposed to help one year later?

That’s the focus of “Waiting for America,” a new series from WLRN News. We bring you those stories and speak to some the reporters who contributed to the series.

Guests:

  • Tim Padgett, Americas Editor for WLRN
  • Wilkine Brutus, Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. 
  • Kate Payne, education reporter for WLRN.

Tags
Politics / Issues ImmigrationJoe Biden
