Will the largest oak in Pinellas be preserved forever? Safety Harbor voters will decide its fate

If there was ever a symbol of the struggle to balance preserving what makes Florida, Florida, and surging growth, it's a majestic oak tree in the heart of Safety Harbor.

In March, voters will decide whether to preserve the oak, and the park it sits on, forever.

The tree is known as the Baranoff Oak, thought to be the oldest in Pinellas County. It's estimated the tree is anywhere between 300 and 500 years old.

Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF The Baranoff Oak, and the park it sits on, were named after Salem Baranoff, a big Safety Harbor backer and the man who donated the land for the town's library.

The city already owns the park.

But preservationists like former Safety Harbor Commissioner Andy Zodrow helped place Charter Amendment Four on the March 19 ballot to preserve the tree and park in perpetuity.

"There's so much growth going on right now that if we can just protect any small areas like that a pocket park with a beautiful old oak tree," Zodrow said, "that was the intent."

Mayor Joe Ayoub says the tree is pretty much protected now.

"To me, putting it on the ballot to change the charter to keep it a city park in perpetuity is more of a formality because I can't imagine a circumstance where without this charter amendment, the city would even consider selling it," Ayoub said.

The amendment comes as residents commonly comment on social media about the need for additional parking as the downtown area becomes more popular, and amid increased development.

1 of 4 — Baranoff Oak The Baranoff Oak is seen from a second-story business in downtown Safety Harbor. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 2 of 4 — Baranoff Oak The Baranoff Oak in Safety Harbor is thought to be the oldest in Pinellas County, between 300 and 500 years old. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 3 of 4 — Baranoff Oak Amid growth in Safety Harbor, voters will decide whether to preserve the Baranoff Oak in perpetuity. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF 4 of 4 — Baranoff Oak Amid growth in Safety Harbor, voters will decide whether to preserve the Baranoff Oak in perpetuity. Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF

The city hosts the popular Third Friday event every month, in which Main Street is closed off for pedestrian traffic and vendors line the streets with their goods.

And events like the Art and Seafood on the Waterfront event on Feb. 24 and 25, and a Sunday outdoor market, lure visitors to the downtown area.

Ayoub said Safety Harbor isn't really growing, with a population of between 17,000 and 18,000. And there's not much room left for more growth.

Ayoub says downtown parking problems are the result of growing interest in event in the city.

"The only time that there's really a parking problem is when there is a very popular event, so it's maybe a couple of times a month is when there's a parking issue," Ayoub said. "But there's a lot of spots in the city that people just may not be aware of.

"And plus, sometimes when you're coming to a very popular destination, you may have to walk several blocks and you may not be able to park right next to the establishment or place that you're trying to go."