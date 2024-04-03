Florida resumes giving back to frequent toll-road drivers with transponders
The program, which which ended in January, started again this week. It will provide 50 percent credits to motorists with SunPass or other Florida transponders who make 35 or more toll-road trips a month.
A year-long program that will give bill credits to frequent toll-road users began Monday after getting approval last month from state lawmakers.
As lawmakers completed talks on a state budget (HB 5001) and a separate tax-relief package (HB 7073), Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office called for reviving a toll-credit program that had provided breaks to motorists in 2023.
The program, which is expected to cost about $450 million, will provide 50 percent credits to motorists with SunPass or other Florida transponders who make 35 or more toll-road trips a month.
The credits will start to appear on May bills, DeSantis said. The program will run through March 2025.
In 2023, the toll-credit program delivered about $500 million in savings to over 1.2 million commuters, about $400 per person, according to the governor’s office.
“Florida is committed to good fiscal governance, and I am committed to returning our surpluses back to the taxpayers in the form of tax breaks and toll savings,” DeSantis said in a statement.
Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.