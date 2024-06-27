© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Wide view of DeSantis speaking to the legislature from a podium
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis vetoes a Florida ex-inmate residency bill

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published June 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A prison cell with a closed metal door made of bars.
txking/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have helped people who have been in prison keep their Florida resident status for higher-education tuition purposes.

The measure would have applied to people who otherwise met requirements to be classified as residents, such as maintaining legal Florida residence for 12 months before enrolling at colleges or universities.

Saying that Florida should “not reward criminal activity,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have helped people who have been in prison keep their Florida resident status for higher-education tuition purposes.

Lawmakers passed the bill (SB 62) during the legislative session that ended in March, with the Senate unanimously approving it and the House voting 109-5 for it.

The measure would have applied to people who otherwise met requirements to be classified as residents, such as maintaining legal Florida residence for 12 months before enrolling at colleges or universities. State law “does not specifically authorize or prohibit time incarcerated in a Florida prison” to count toward the year-long legal residency requirement, according to a Senate analysis of the bill. Students who meet residency requirements pay lower tuition than out-of-state students.

But DeSantis criticized the bill in a veto letter released by his office Tuesday night.

“We should not reward criminal activity by providing inmates with the same benefits as law-abiding citizens,” the veto letter said.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which advocates for people released from prison, issued a statement that said it was “disappointed” in DeSantis’ veto of a bill that “sought to strengthen public safety, increase successful reentry, and stimulate Florida’s economy.”

The group said the bill was “poised to improve access to higher education by addressing the challenges of residency requirements, for tuition purposes, for those incarcerated and recently released people who are looking to improve their lives.”
Politics Florida PrisonsRon DeSantis
News Service of Florida
