Discounts on fishing and hunting licenses end soon

The last day to buy a discounted fishing or hunting license is Jan. 3.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began the sale ahead of the holiday season on Oct. 25.

According to a press release from FWC Executive Director Roger Young, “this initiative is a fantastic opportunity for Florida families to spend quality time outdoors and to connect with our state’s remarkable wildlife and ecosystems.”

Discounts apply to multiple types of licenses.

A 50% discount will apply to the annual resident Gold Sportsman License, 5-year Gold Sportsman License, and Youth Lifetime Sportsman Licenses. An annual freshwater and saltwater combination license will now cost $5 instead of nearly $30.

