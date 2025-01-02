© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Discounts on fishing and hunting licenses end soon

Published January 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
A male waterbuck grazes on one of the reserve’s pastures. Waterbucks are among some of the approximately 350 native and exotic animals on the property available for hunting. (Melissa Hernandez/WUFT News)
A male waterbuck grazes on one of the reserve’s pastures. Waterbucks are among some of the approximately 350 native and exotic animals on the property available for hunting.

The last day to buy a discounted fishing or hunting license is Jan. 3.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began the sale ahead of the holiday season on Oct. 25.

According to a press release from FWC Executive Director Roger Young, “this initiative is a fantastic opportunity for Florida families to spend quality time outdoors and to connect with our state’s remarkable wildlife and ecosystems.”

Discounts apply to multiple types of licenses.

A 50% discount will apply to the annual resident Gold Sportsman License, 5-year Gold Sportsman License, and Youth Lifetime Sportsman Licenses. An annual freshwater and saltwater combination license will now cost $5 instead of nearly $30.

