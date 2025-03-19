© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Series of virtual public meetings set on highly regulated black bear hunting proposals

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:59 PM EDT
Adult Florida black bear and cub.
Jean Blom/Florida Wildlife Federation
/
Florida Black Bear
Adult Florida black bear and cub.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a series of virtual public meetings in April to collect feedback directly from Florida residents on proposals for highly regulated black bear hunting in Florida.

The proposals will be presented to FWC commissioners at a May meeting.

The FWC met with stakeholder groups and the public in March to collect comments on potential options for highly regulated bear hunting seasons, and those comments were used to inform the hunting proposals.

The content covered in all meetings is identical, and it is not necessary to attend more than one virtual public meeting.

The meeting dates and times are as follows:


At the Dec. 2024 commission meeting, the FWC's Bear Management Program gave commissioners a 5-year update on implementing the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan, highlighting recent bear management and research efforts.

Following the presentation, the commissioners directed staff to return to a future commission meeting to propose options for implementing a potential bear hunt.

Find more information here and click on “Florida black bear.”

WGCU Staff
