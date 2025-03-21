Most Florida LGBTQ+ youth want to leave the state, a national survey finds

Young Floridians — particularly LGBTQ+ youth — don’t all agree that it can be considered the ‘Free State of Florida.’

A recent study shows that 69% of LGBTQ+ Florida youth polled have considered moving to another state because of politics and laws that single them out.

That’s the highest percentage of any U.S. state, according to The Trevor Project’s 2024 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Young People.

The LGBTQ+ suicide prevention nonprofit spoke to 18,000 LGBTQ+ young people ages 13-24 between September and December 2023.

Oklahoma was a close second at 68%, while California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey were tied for lowest at 16%. The national total was around 40%.

“In each state, an overwhelming majority of LGBTQ+ youth said that recent politics negatively impacted their well-being,” said Ronita Nath, the Vice President of Research at the Trevor Project. “And a considerable number reported that their families had considered moving due to their state’s LGBTQ+ politics.”

The timing of the survey takes into account a number of LGBTQ+ related laws enacted in Florida in 2023, including the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law , penalties for providers of gender-affirming care , and criminalizing transgender people for using the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

72% of transgender and nonbinary young people polled in Florida also reported that they are considering leaving due to such policies.

But the city or town where LGBTQ+ youth live also has an influence on their mental health, as nearly half in Florida reported they feel theirs is accepting of their sexual or gender orientation.

“We know that policy environment matters,” Nath said. “Very broadly speaking, LGBTQ+ youth living in states with more protective and inclusive policies reported lower rates of suicidal thoughts, attempts and barriers to care.”

Nath said that politics and social rhetoric also play a role in physical threats or harm faced, and anxiety and depression reported by young members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“LGBTQ+ youth continue to face elevated suicide risk and fully high rates of anti-LGBTQ+ victimization, which really makes it clear that communities all across the country must take action,” Nath said.