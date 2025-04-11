© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida Senate panel OKs bill that would prevent denying care based on 'vaccination status'

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published April 11, 2025 at 10:16 AM EDT
Florida Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, said he is continuing to work on the bill, which deals with a series of issues at the Florida Department of Health.
Phil Sears
/
AP
The bill drew debate in the Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee because it would expand what is known as the "Florida Patient's Bill of Rights and Responsibilities."

A Senate committee Thursday narrowly approved a bill that would prevent doctors and other health care providers from denying treatment to people based on whether they are vaccinated.

The bill (SB 1270), sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, deals with a series of issues at the Florida Department of Health.

But it drew debate in the Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee because it would expand what is known as the "Florida Patient's Bill of Rights and Responsibilities."

The proposed change says health care providers and facilities "may not discriminate against a patient based solely upon the patient's vaccination status."

Sen. Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Republican who opposed the bill, said it would prevent doctors from denying treatment to people who are not vaccinated, even if it goes against doctors' "medical judgment."

Collins said he is continuing to work on the bill, which the committee approved in a 4-3 vote.

A similar House bill (HB 1299) cleared the House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee late last month.

2025 Florida Legislature vaccination Health Care
News Service of Florida
