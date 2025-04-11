Florida Senate panel OKs bill that would prevent denying care based on 'vaccination status'

A Senate committee Thursday narrowly approved a bill that would prevent doctors and other health care providers from denying treatment to people based on whether they are vaccinated.

The bill (SB 1270), sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, deals with a series of issues at the Florida Department of Health.

But it drew debate in the Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee because it would expand what is known as the "Florida Patient's Bill of Rights and Responsibilities."

The proposed change says health care providers and facilities "may not discriminate against a patient based solely upon the patient's vaccination status."

Sen. Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Republican who opposed the bill, said it would prevent doctors from denying treatment to people who are not vaccinated, even if it goes against doctors' "medical judgment."

Collins said he is continuing to work on the bill, which the committee approved in a 4-3 vote.

A similar House bill (HB 1299) cleared the House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee late last month.

