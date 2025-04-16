© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Florida House passes bill protecting parks from pickleball, golf and big hotel developments

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published April 16, 2025 at 1:44 PM EDT
Environmentalists, law makers, and nature lovers gathered at Honeymoon Island State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2024 to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Great Outdoors Initiative", a plan to develop state parks with business ventures such as golf courses, pickleball courts and large hotels.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Florida House lawmakers unanimously passed a measure that would protect state parks from pickleball courts, golf courses and big hotels. That measure is still moving through the Senate.

Public outcry followed a state plan last year that would have put pickleball courts, golf courses and big hotels in Florida parks.

Governor Ron DeSantis pulled that plan, saying it was “going back to the drawing board.” But that’s not enough for Florida lawmakers.

The House on Wednesday unanimously passed legislation, HB 209, protecting parks from such developments.

“I think we were all shocked to hear what they were going to do to our precious state parks,” said Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston. “This is in direct response to that plan and in direct response to what our constituents wanted us to do.”

The legislation is specifically aimed at preventing harm to the “natural resources, native habitats, or archeological or historical sites that are preserved within state parks.”

Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman of Highland Beach, a bill sponsor, said Wednesday that she’d received more than 1,500 emails about protecting parks the week after the state plan went public.

"[Let's] make sure that we get this done for the people of Florida forever,” she said.

Environmental advocacy groups applaud the legislation. They say it has stronger language than the Senate version, SB 80, which is still moving through the committee process.

The Senate bill sponsor has expressed openness to amending it. For the legislation to fully pass, both chambers must pass matching versions.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
