Florida House passes bill protecting parks from pickleball, golf and big hotel developments

Public outcry followed a state plan last year that would have put pickleball courts, golf courses and big hotels in Florida parks.

Governor Ron DeSantis pulled that plan , saying it was “going back to the drawing board.” But that’s not enough for Florida lawmakers.

The House on Wednesday unanimously passed legislation, HB 209 , protecting parks from such developments.

“I think we were all shocked to hear what they were going to do to our precious state parks,” said Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston. “This is in direct response to that plan and in direct response to what our constituents wanted us to do.”

The legislation is specifically aimed at preventing harm to the “natural resources, native habitats, or archeological or historical sites that are preserved within state parks.”

Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman of Highland Beach, a bill sponsor, said Wednesday that she’d received more than 1,500 emails about protecting parks the week after the state plan went public.

"[Let's] make sure that we get this done for the people of Florida forever,” she said.

Environmental advocacy groups applaud the legislation. They say it has stronger language than the Senate version, SB 80 , which is still moving through the committee process.

The Senate bill sponsor has expressed openness to amending it. For the legislation to fully pass, both chambers must pass matching versions.

