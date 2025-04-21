Orlando-area leaders express concern over funding cuts for health care programs

A labor union representing health care workers expressed concern Monday over recent cuts by President Donald Trump to federal funding for health-related programs.

The roundtable, organized by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, consisted of public health care workers, Orlando-area elected officials and other community leaders providing perspectives on the risk of the administration cutting millions of dollars from nutritional and health care programs.

The discussion, moderated by Pastor Brandon Screen of Orlando's Anointed Rock Ministries Church, focused on the contributions and influence of Medicaid, SNAP nutrition and similar programs in the community.

The discussion aimed to highlight the millions of Floridians who rely on essential care and nutrition programs, including children, seniors, disabled people and more, according to a news release.

Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani was on the panel and echoed this concept – that the funding cuts will impact Florida's most vulnerable populations. She said there is no indication the state will step in to fill the gap.

"I think it's very important to conceptualize this ripple effect," Eskamani said. "At the end of the day, society should be judged on how we treat the most vulnerable. And if we cannot deliver on that very basic element of ensuring our children and seniors and people with disabilities can be taken care of, then why are we here?"

The cuts would also reportedly result in the loss of approximately 45,000 jobs in the state , according to a report from the Commonwealth Fund and George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Sharon Gilbert, a patient care technician, said the majority of those who work in the health industry cannot afford health care insurance and rely on programs like Medicaid.

Gilbert says that the cuts will not only impact workers, but they will also result in job loss and interrupt patient care, leaving some with no way to afford end-of-life services.

"What do we do to our patients who have lived their lives, and right now we're supposed to be the love and care and the hands? And they're supposed to enjoy their last moments until God calls them home," Gilbert said. "What do we do with them?"

The proposed cuts would put free and reduced-price lunch programs for children at risk, along with health care programs for low-income individuals and organizations providing access to related resources.

