AmeriCorps downsizing prompts Metropolitan Ministries to pause mobile outreach program

WUSF | By Mahika Kukday
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
Three volunteers, one woman and two men, dressed in matching green t shirts are talking with a dark-skinned woman in a t-shirt and shorts. They are standing in front of a blue van.
Justine Burke
/
Courtesy
MetroBrigAIDe has connected those in need with critical services since 2018. Now, the program has to be paused after federal funding cuts eliminated stipends for 30 program staffers.

Metropolitan Ministries is losing 30 staff members because of the trickle-down effects of federal actions to downsize AmeriCorps, a national volunteer collective.

As the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency continues downsizing various offices, some non-profits in the greater Tampa Bay region are feeling the loss.

Metropolitan Ministries serves the homeless and poor community — but they’re letting go of 30 staffers who received federal stipends from AmeriCorps.

Chief Programs Officer Christine Long said the loss will hit the services they offer hard.

"Those are the folks that are going out on the street meeting people face-to-face, providing services directly to them," Long explained, referring to MetroBrigAIDe Mobile Outreach, which has helped volunteers provide those in need with services like hot meals, healthcare and housing assistance since 2018.

"When we heard that that team was being cut, it was a huge blow," Long added.

MetroBrigAIDe will pause most of its operations for one month, "limiting services to a few key locations," according to a release.

AmeriCorps is an official government agency for national service and volunteer work. Almost 85% of its employees were put on leave in April, driving two dozen states to file a lawsuit against DOGE, according to the Associated Press.

Long said both Metropolitan Ministries and AmeriCorps pay the AmeriCorps staffers a stipend. But without the federal share of the funding, the local nonprofit will have to "phase (their volunteer work) way down in order to just keep a few things going."

Furthermore, she feels that as the Tampa Bay area's housing affordability crisis continues to grow, the loss hits extra hard.

“At this time, when folks need us the most, it’s really the worst possible time to have a cut like this," Long said.

A recently-launched Metropolitan Ministries program that connected young and adult learners with success coaches was also affected by the federal cuts.

Metropolitan Ministries is reallocating $500,000 to create 11 new positions that won't be dependent on federal funding.

It will also use community donations to offer the departing employees severance pay.

Long said her organization is in need of donations and community support, which you can learn more about on their website.
Mahika Kukday
Mahika Kukday is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for spring of 2025.
