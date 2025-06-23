Miami-Dade wants details on Florida 'Alligator Alcatraz' proposal. State says it's 'moving forward'

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is asking the state for more clarity and details on its plans to build a massive immigrant detention center in the fragile wetlands of the Big Cypress Preserve on land owned and managed by the county.

In a letter sent Monday to the Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, the mayor sought additional information on the state's plan for the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

Courtesy of Miami-Dade Mayor's Office / Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier — who has dubbed the project "Alligator Alcatraz" — said the county-owned airport site is "virtually abandoned" and praised the natural security owing to the presence of dangerous reptiles in the area.

Uthmeier, speaking on "The Benny Show" on YouTube, said the federal government approved their plan to build 5,000 beds by early July on the site. He posted on X that the plan is moving forward.

This morning, I joined @bennyjohnson and announced that Alligator Alcatraz will be moving forward!



In Florida, the swamp means something different. pic.twitter.com/KGrHZS2DjT — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 23, 2025

Levine Cava, however, wrote that "the conveyance of this parcel requires considerable review and due diligence before actions can be taken that could have significant long-term impact to our community."

READ MORE: 'This is sacred land': Proposal for 'Alligator Alcatraz' draws hundreds of protesters to Everglades

The Mayor specially asked for more details about the project's environmental impact on the Everglades. She also wants to see proper appraisals for a potential purchase of the land and greater clarity on security measures for public safety.

The state has plans to work on the site as soon as possible, but Levine Cava has asked to pump the breaks until more information is provided.

The site covers nearly 25,000 acres with 900 acres of "developed and operational land," according to Miami-Dade officials.

Friends of the Everglades and Betty Osceola, of the Panther Clan of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, led a protest on Sunday that drew hundreds of demonstrators. They called the site "sacred, a multi-generational home to Florida's native people, and is no home for a damaging, unnecessary prison."

Top state officials have floated the idea to house and process hundreds of suspected undocumented immigrants to help President Donald Trump's aggressive deportation strategy.

The administration has said it wants U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to apprehend at least 3,000 unauthorized migrants daily, up from about 650 daily during the first months of Trump's second term.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media