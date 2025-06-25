© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Ashley Moody honor first responders, mourn victims of Surfside condo collapse

WLRN Public Media | By Sergio Bustos
Published June 25, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., left, and Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., right.
In Washington, D.C., Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Ashley Moody submitted a resolution in the U.S. Senate marking four years since the condo building collapse.

The resolution, said Scott and Moody in a joint statement, "pays tribute to the victims, recognizes the extraordinary bravery of first responders, and expresses unwavering support for the families and communities still grieving this devastating loss."

"Today, we pause to remember each life lost and stand with the families who continue to mourn," said Scott in a statement. "With this resolution, we honor their memory and recommit ourselves to never forgetting the legacy of those we lost."

Said Moody: "Today, on the fourth anniversary of the collapse of Champlain Towers South, we remember the 98 innocent lives lost that tragic day. While no words can appropriately capture the pain the families and community suffered, please join me in honoring their memory today and thanking the brave first responders from across the world who answered the call to help."

READ MORE:Mourning, frustration as 98 lives remembered at Surfside anniversary ceremony

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
