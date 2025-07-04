"Alligator Alcatraz" a political boost for AG Uthmeier, Florida politicos say

The opening of the immigration detention center dubbed Alligator Alcatraz this week in South Florida brought national attention to the state's Attorney General James Uthmeier. Political watchers are saying it's a massive boost for the politician that before this week was little known outside of Tallahassee and Florida Republican circles.

Uthmeier was previously Gov.Ron DeSantis' chief of staff and one of his top advisors. Then, when former attorney general Ashley Moody was appointed to be a U.S. Senator to replace Marco Rubio at the start of Trump's administration, Uthmeier was appointed to take her place.

He's running in 2026 to keep the position and have some wondering whether he'd face a challenge from other Florida Republicans. Some thought President Donald Trump might not want a DeSantis ally in the job. Then, Trump said these words about Uthmeier at the detention facility's opening.

"You do a very good job. I hear good things. I hear good things about you from Ron too? No, you really do. He's even a good-looking guy. That guy's got a future, huh? Good job, James," he said.

While not an outright endorsement, political watchers say the president's comments will help introduce Uthmeier to Republican voters.

A Republican pollster in March found Uthmeier was trailing by 18 points behind a potential matchup with former Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz. But the largest percent of Republicans polled had no idea who they would support.

University of Central Florida Political Science Professor Aubrey Jewitt said this new exposure has catapulted Uthmeier's appeal to the largest group of voters in the state. Republicans currently lead Democrats in registered voters in Florida by over a million people.

"Right now, you know the way it's looking in Florida for statewide offices, Republicans have a big advantage, and so if you win the Republican primary, I won't say you're guaranteed to win the general, But you have an inside track on winning the general," he said.

It's a change for Uthmeier, who just a few months ago, was under attack by some fellow Republicans. He was at the center of an investigation by Florida House Republicans into the Hope Florida Foundation scandal. Lawmakers claimed Uthmeier worked to divert Medicaid settlement money through a charity to political committees fighting recreational Marijuana.

Now, Orlando Democratic State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith thinks Trump's words of support may be enough to keep Republicans upset with Uthmeier from challenging him in 2026.

"You're witnessing all of this pomp and circumstance from the new attorney general, not only because he's in campaign mode, but also to serve as an intentional distraction away from the crimes he committed," he said.

For people not tuned into politics constantly, Jewitt thinks the coverage around Alligator Alcatraz could drown out the rest of Uthmeier's record.

"Every story that's been written about Uthmeier since this announcement has been about that has been about Alligator Alcatraz and fighting illegal immigration and deporting immigrants, not been about Hope Florida," he said. "So, he has done a great job, politically speaking, of changing the media narrative and changing the social media narrative. This is what people are talking about now."

So far, one other Republican, Punta Gorda Attorney Steven Leskovich, has filed to run for Attorney General. For now, Uthmeier is the clear frontrunner.

