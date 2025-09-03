DeSantis defends the arrests of Pulse crosswalk protesters

Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending the recent arrests of several protesters made in front of the former Pulse nightclub. The governor did so on Tuesday morning during a stop in Orlando at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement headquarters.

"You don't have a First Amendment right to commandeer someone else's property. You have a First Amendment right to paint your own property and knock yourself out, if that's what you want to do," DeSantis said. "But when you have a state crosswalk or a state road, the law in the state of Florida is now that there are no markings or they are not going to be used for those purposes."

In the last two weeks, the crosswalk on West Esther Street at South Orange Avenue has been the subject of a fight between the state and Central Florida residents after the Florida Department of Transportation painted over the rainbow crosswalk. It was a tribute to the 49 lives taken by a shooter there in 2016.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media / Central Florida Public Media Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Orlando, Tuesday morning, addressing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's efforts in reducing crime surrounding fentanyl. During the conference, he addressed the recent arrests of the protesters on the crosswalk in front of the former Pulse nightclub.

As a result of the erasure, there's been a back-and-forth dance between protesters chalking the crosswalk in rainbow colors and FDOT workers washing it away, repeated several times.

A change in the FDOT policy prohibits pavement art. Lawmakers recently gave the department enforcement authority for its rules on "traffic control devices."

On Friday, a man was arrested for "defacing a traffic device" – in this case, chalking the crosswalk – but a judge released him, saying there was no probable cause. On Sunday, three more people were arrested. They were released on Monday, and there are no pending charges; however, probable cause was found in all three cases.

Now, it's up to Orange and Osceola counties' state attorney, Monique Worrell, whether or not to press further charges.

"These arrests are seemingly political. My decision is not a political one," said Worrell at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. "We'll review each case with fairness, transparency, and respect for both the law and the members of our community. But it's very important to understand that our commitment is to ensure justice is administered by integrity, guided by the facts of each individual case, and mindful of the trust this community places in this office."

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media / Central Florida Public Media State Attorney Monique Worrell held a press conference Monday in response to Attorney General James Uthmeier's press conference held earlier that day in Orlando. The state attorney said that she would gladly accept Uthmeier's proposed supplemental prosecutors to aid her office with the backlog of 13,000 non-arrest cases.

In 2023, DeSantis removed Worrell from office, stating that she was neglectful in her duties. Then, last year, Worrell was re-elected to her old seat.

As a result of their history, DeSantis said during his Tuesday conference, he doesn't have much hope that Worrell will act.

"I am under no illusions about the state attorney from Osceola and Orange County," he said. "I mean, I think it's likely going to be political decisions. I get that. I understand that. But the reality is our role, from FDOT's perspective, is to make sure the roads remain clean, make sure that the roads remain clear of this."

While DeSantis opposes the crosswalk chalkers, he did express his desire to see a Pulse memorial built.

"I'm certainly supportive of an actual fitting memorial for people who were murdered that day in one of the most horrific mass killings in American history," he said. "I've approved a lot of money for that over the years, but that's not for some crosswalk."

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media / Central Florida Public Media Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Orlando Police Department officers gather near the crosswalk on West Esther Street at South Orange Avenue as protesters continue to chalk a rainbow over it, in honor of the 49 lives taken after the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub.

DeSantis addressed the crosswalk comments during a press conference at the FDLE building, but that wasn't the reason why he stopped in Orlando. The press conference was to address the success of law enforcement's efforts in the fentanyl crisis.

The governor announced he's recommending more funding in next year's budget for the SAFE Grant Program, a state program that removed fentanyl drugs from the streets and targeted individuals connected to cartels.

"I want to applaud everyone who's been involved in that. We've got to keep the momentum going. We can't just sit here and say that these are great successes and then just move on to other things," he said.

DeSantis also said, in the two years since the SAFE Program started, there have been 2,100 arrests and 485 pounds of fentanyl seized, including over 63,000 pills.

