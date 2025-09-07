ACLU of Florida to celebrate 70th anniversary with a 'Statewide Call to Courage' tour

The ACLU of Florida is marking its 70th anniversary with a four-city tour, beginning Sept. 19, that includes events in Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami.

The "Statewide Call to Courage" series will honor the organization's long history of defending civil liberties while calling on Floridians to confront modern-day challenges.

The ACLU of Florida was founded in 1955 in direct response to the Johns Committee, which the organization describes as an "unconstitutional targeting of civil rights leaders, students, educators, and LGBTQ+ Floridians." For seven decades, the group has worked to protect the rights of those whose freedoms have been threatened.

Bacardi Jackson, Executive Director of the ACLU of Florida, said the anniversary is not just a look back, but a call to action.

"In a time when our freedoms are under calculated attack, we are calling on all Floridians to meet this moment with courage, conviction, and a commitment to building a future where everyone can thrive," Jackson said in a statement.

The Orlando event Sept. 19 is the first of four planned stops across the state. Following the kickoff, the series will continue in Jacksonville on October 10, Tampa on November 7, and end with a grand finale in Miami on December 4.

Each celebration will feature local honorees, performances, and immersive exhibits.

A commemorative short film will be screened at each event, tracing the ACLU of Florida's journey from its origins to its contemporary work against "censorship, discrimination, and attacks on democracy."

The organization will also present its three most prestigious honors at each stop: the Justice & Liberty Partner Award, the Courage in Action Award, and the Defender of Democracy Award. These awards are intended to "celebrate the power of courage to shape history and ignite change."

Find ticket and sponsorship information here.

